Big 5 Global 2023: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Future

Big 5 Global, alongside LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld, and Future FM, will host five strategic summits in Dubai from November 26 to 29. The events will unite 1,500 leaders to address urban development challenges and promote sustainability and innovation in construction, aligning with national visions like UAE Vision 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:06 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai, UAE - November 5 (ANI/WAM): The Big 5 Global event, in conjunction with LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld, and Future FM, is set to host strategic summits from November 26 to 29 in Dubai. The gatherings aim to bring together 1,500 leaders from government and the private sector to discuss and strategize on the future of urban communities facing challenges such as overcrowding and resource optimization in the Global South, and aging populations in the Global North.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President of dmg events, emphasized the event's role as a hub for thought leadership, aiming to unite key figures to shape the future of urban development. Highlighting the booming $6.75 trillion urban construction sector in the MEASA region, the event aligns with national visions like UAE Vision 2031 to push urban development, economic diversification, and sustainable growth.

Prominent figures participating include UAE's Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as international leaders like Cote d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe. Discussions will focus on public-private collaborations, advanced sciences, and technology essential for building greener, future-ready cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

