China's Drive for Proactive Economic Policies

China's Finance Minister, Lan Foan, announced a shift toward 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies to meet the nation's annual growth target. Speaking at a World Bank meeting, he emphasized China's willingness to open its vast markets amid challenging global conditions, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

China is set to implement 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies, aiming to fulfill its annual growth objectives. This announcement was made by Finance Minister Lan Foan during a meeting of the World Bank Development Committee in Washington.

Lan indicated that China is prepared to further open its extensive markets to global participation, a move the Finance Ministry highlighted in a statement released on Saturday. This decision comes amidst a complex and challenging global economic landscape.

The policy shift underscores China's commitment to adapting its strategies to sustain economic growth while enhancing international market access.

