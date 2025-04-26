China's Drive for Proactive Economic Policies
China's Finance Minister, Lan Foan, announced a shift toward 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies to meet the nation's annual growth target. Speaking at a World Bank meeting, he emphasized China's willingness to open its vast markets amid challenging global conditions, according to a Finance Ministry statement.
China is set to implement 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies, aiming to fulfill its annual growth objectives. This announcement was made by Finance Minister Lan Foan during a meeting of the World Bank Development Committee in Washington.
Lan indicated that China is prepared to further open its extensive markets to global participation, a move the Finance Ministry highlighted in a statement released on Saturday. This decision comes amidst a complex and challenging global economic landscape.
The policy shift underscores China's commitment to adapting its strategies to sustain economic growth while enhancing international market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Turmoil: Global Markets Reel as Trump Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability
World Bank’s 2025 Blueprint: Building Successful Offshore Wind in Emerging Markets
Global Markets Under Siege: Safe Havens in Focus
Global Markets Recoil Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil
Global Markets Rocked by Trump Tariffs and Uncertainty