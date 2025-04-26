China's Drive for Proactive Economic Policies

China is set to implement 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies, aiming to fulfill its annual growth objectives. This announcement was made by Finance Minister Lan Foan during a meeting of the World Bank Development Committee in Washington.

Lan indicated that China is prepared to further open its extensive markets to global participation, a move the Finance Ministry highlighted in a statement released on Saturday. This decision comes amidst a complex and challenging global economic landscape.

The policy shift underscores China's commitment to adapting its strategies to sustain economic growth while enhancing international market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)