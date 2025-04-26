Left Menu

North Korea Unveils Advanced Destroyer in Kim Jong Un-Style Fleet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the launch of a new 5,000-tonne destroyer named 'Choe Hyon-class,' equipped with powerful weapons. Built with domestic resources in just over a year, the warship signifies a milestone in North Korean naval capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 06:55 IST
North Korea Unveils Advanced Destroyer in Kim Jong Un-Style Fleet
destroyer

North Korea has launched a significant naval asset, as leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the unveiling of a new 5,000-tonne destroyer, as reported by state media KCNA. The warship, named 'Choe Hyon-class' after an anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter, boasts the 'most powerful weapons' and was constructed 'within 400-odd days' utilizing domestic resources.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kim Jong Un stated that the destroyer would join the North Korean navy early next year. The launch represents a notable advancement in the nation's maritime military capabilities, signaling what Vice-Admiral Pak Kwang Sop described as a new era of 'great Kim Jong Un-style fleet building.'

The event comes amid heightened regional tensions, heightened by the regular deployment of U.S. military assets and joint drills with South Korea. Pyongyang perceives these drills as a rehearsal for invasion while Seoul maintains they are purely defensive. Kim emphasized strong pre-emptive attack capabilities as a key deterrent in this 'serious' security climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025