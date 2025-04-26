North Korea Unveils Advanced Destroyer in Kim Jong Un-Style Fleet

North Korea has launched a significant naval asset, as leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the unveiling of a new 5,000-tonne destroyer, as reported by state media KCNA. The warship, named 'Choe Hyon-class' after an anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter, boasts the 'most powerful weapons' and was constructed 'within 400-odd days' utilizing domestic resources.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kim Jong Un stated that the destroyer would join the North Korean navy early next year. The launch represents a notable advancement in the nation's maritime military capabilities, signaling what Vice-Admiral Pak Kwang Sop described as a new era of 'great Kim Jong Un-style fleet building.'

The event comes amid heightened regional tensions, heightened by the regular deployment of U.S. military assets and joint drills with South Korea. Pyongyang perceives these drills as a rehearsal for invasion while Seoul maintains they are purely defensive. Kim emphasized strong pre-emptive attack capabilities as a key deterrent in this 'serious' security climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)