Left Menu

India and China: Navigating Through De-escalation and Disengagement

In Canberra, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India and China have completed troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The focus now shifts to de-escalation. He emphasized the historical impact of LAC tensions on bilateral ties and the need for strategic diplomacy moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:57 IST
India and China: Navigating Through De-escalation and Disengagement
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo:Youtube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has declared the "disengagement chapter" with China over troop deployments in Eastern Ladakh complete. However, he explained that de-escalation remains a priority issue for both nations to resolve. The minister made these comments at the opening session of 'Raisina Down Under' in Canberra, Australia.

Jaishankar highlighted how peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has always been viewed as critical for broader India-China cooperation. The tensions along the LAC have significantly affected bilateral relations, he noted. "The disengagement has been accomplished, yet de-escalation involving forces along the LAC is pending," he said, underlining the deeply impacted ties due to disrupted peace.

The focus since the summer of 2020 has been on separating the Indian and Chinese troops. Recent agreements addressed patrolling areas where troops have been worryingly stationed since 2020. The October 21 agreement marked the culmination of disengagement efforts, allowing both sides to resume normal operations and patrols.

Jaishankar also noted that resolving India-China issues is a gradual process. Future meetings between the nations' Foreign Ministers and National Security Advisors aim at normalizing relations, as decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a BRICS summit.

The minister called for a constructive approach to manage the complexities in India-China relations, which encompass disputed borders and intersecting global ambitions. Highlighting the challenge, he mentioned, "Both nations must think and manage these complexities to establish equilibrium in border areas and in broader policy interactions."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024