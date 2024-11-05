Canada is witnessing significant upheaval under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, highlighted by former Toronto Police Sergeant Donald Best's criticism of immigration and separatist influences. Best, an investigative journalist, highlighted the societal strain due to 'unfettered mass immigration' that affects housing, economy, and social services.

Further fueling the tension is the alleged unchecked influence of Khalistani separatists in Canada, exacerbating diplomatic friction with India. Trudeau's policies have been condemned, particularly as Canada's population grows rapidly with five percent new immigrants within two years, which Best claims includes many individuals fleeing legal issues in their home countries.

The strain in India-Canada relations has intensified following a violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, which Indian officials condemned as part of a broader climate of extremism. The Indian government has demanded increased security for Indian nationals and their diplomats, stressing the need for Canada to address its diplomatic responsibilities, lest the bilateral ties continue to erode.

