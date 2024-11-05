Thousands of Aid Trucks Stagnate at Gaza Border Despite 101 Deliveries
Despite 101 trucks delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, a staggering 575 remain idle at the border awaiting distribution. This disparity raises concern about logistics and the urgent need for efficient aid allocation to address ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli coordination agency, COGAT, has reported a bottleneck at the Gaza border, where humanitarian aid trucks are stalled despite significant deliveries on Monday. A total of 101 aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings, alongside a convoy of 27 trucks via Gate 96.
While international organizations managed to collect 50 trucks of aid from the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, an overwhelming 575 trucks remained waiting for collection by day's end, according to COGAT.
Additionally, the transfer of six tankers filled with cooking gas vital for essential infrastructure was facilitated on Monday, highlighting the broader logistical challenges in the efficient distribution of aid amidst a mounting humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
