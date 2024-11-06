Bangladesh: Tensions over Facebook post about ISKCON

By Masud Karim In Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong, a clash between the Hindu community and the law enforcement forces took place in the midst of a tense situation over a Facebook post criticizing ISKCON. Due to this, the joint forces of police and army conducted an operation there on Tuesday night.

"A local Muslim youth reportedly uploaded a post on Facebook criticizing ISKCON. The angry Hindu community people protested and clashed with the law-enforcing agencies. They threw bricks and other objects at the police. After the clashes, a joint operation conducted by law enforcing agencies, comprising police and army", Saifuddin Tuhin, a local reporter from Chittagong told ANI over the phone. "A local youth named Osman posted on Facebook demanding the banning of ISKCON. Law and order forces went there when tension arose. It has been alleged that something like acid was thrown at the law enforcement agencies", said a Hindu community leader.

The leader also noted, "At night, joint forces raided Hazari Goly and arrested about 100 suspects. Some were released after questioning. Due to power outage during the operation, details about the incident were not known". As per a report by the Bangla Daily, Prothom Alo, blank shots were also fired during the operation.

Recently some individuals and groups have demanded a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh. ISKCON leaders in Dhaka recently asked "Amar Desh" editor Mahmudur Rahman to apologize for demanding the banning of ISKCON. A group called "Inqilab Manch" demanded the banning of ISKCON. Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, have traditionally supported Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, which has faced backlash following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. (ANI).

