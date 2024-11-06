Left Menu

Balochistan Residents Protest Against Military Land Occupation

Residents of Mand, Balochistan protest the Pakistani military's forced land takeover. The military has occupied ancestral homes, turning them into camps. The protestors, including women and elders, demand the restoration of their land, citing human rights violations. Baloch Women's Forum condemns the military's actions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a growing wave of unrest, residents of Mand in Balochistan have launched a fervent protest against what they claim is the unlawful occupation of their lands by Pakistan's military forces. The demonstration, as reported by The Balochistan Post, saw participation from a diverse array of the community including women, children, and the elderly, all demanding the immediate withdrawal from their lands, occupied under the guise of security concerns.

Allegations have surfaced that the Frontier Corps (FC) has transformed their homes into permanent military camps in the region of Meher, Mand. This occupation began five years ago, and tensions have recently escalated following a final warning from the FC to increase military presence by expanding these installations, sparking the current wave of protests. The demonstrators argue these actions are blatant violations of human rights, infringing on their culture and property rights.

The protests have brought to light the ongoing challenges faced by the local populace, particularly the women of Meher, who remain steadfast in their demands despite escalating tensions. They have appealed, without success, for intervention from local authorities to halt these encroachments. The Baloch Women's Forum has vocally condemned the heavy-handed tactics employed by the FC, which they say include intimidation tactics such as seizing homes at gunpoint, and using surveillance drones and torchlights intimidatingly at night.

Furthermore, reports indicate that these measures have only intensified the community's resolve. The protestors warn that any harm to local families will rest on the shoulders of the administration. The ongoing military presence is accused of having disrupted daily life, with educational institutions being occupied and citizens feeling unsafe, breeding a climate of fear and uncertainty.

The broader implications of this situation extend beyond the protest site, highlighting the ongoing struggle over land in Balochistan, a region where security and civil rights are often in conflict. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

