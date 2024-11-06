Left Menu

Unraveling Dhamma: Insights from the Asian Buddhist Summit 2024

The 2024 Asian Buddhist Summit highlighted the enduring significance of Buddhism and the Pali language. Experts from various regions discussed Buddhist teachings' relevance in fostering dialogues and personal growth. Key sessions explored Buddhism's Central Asian spread and Pali's role in understanding the Buddha's message.

Asian Buddhist Summit 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Asian Buddhist Summit 2024, held from November 5th to 6th, gathered preeminent scholars, practitioners, and experts from Central, Southeast, and East Asia. It aimed to delve into Buddhism's reach and the perpetual significance of the Pali language in grasping Buddha's teachings. This esteemed event was organized by the International Buddhist Confederation.

During the summit's second day at The Ashok Hotel, participants engaged with video and text messages from global Buddhist scholars, articulating their insights. Thought-provoking conversations underscored the need to comprehend Buddhist traditions, especially through the lens of Central Asia. Professor Richard Sasaki, head of the Nalanda Centre for Buddhist Studies in Brazil, moderated the initial session.

Prof. Surat Kubaev of Alfraganus University and monk Junsei Tarasawa highlighted Buddhism's historical journey through Central Asia. Nicholas Vreeland, a renowned Buddhist monk, emphasized Buddhism's universal importance in fostering peace and self-improvement amid conflicts. The summit placed great focus on Pali literature's role in understanding Buddha Dhamma, with Professor Radhakrishna Ghattu pointing out Pali's essential role in accessing Buddha's teachings.

In Southeast Asia, speakers demonstrated Pali's profound influence on the region's Buddhist heritage. Dr. Damenda Porage, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Buddhist Confederation, underscored Buddhism as a cultural bridge between India and Sri Lanka. The summit served as a stark reminder of Buddhism's timeless teachings in influencing personal and societal growth today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

