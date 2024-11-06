North Korean Troops Clash with Ukrainian Forces in Russia: A New Dimension in Global Tensions

In a startling revelation, North Korean troops have reportedly clashed with Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region, marking the first instance of such direct engagement. The New York Times, citing Ukrainian and US officials, highlighted this development on Tuesday, indicating a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the involvement of around 11,000 North Korean soldiers in the region. Meanwhile, South Korea's Defense Ministry concurred, estimating 10,000 troops dispatched to critical areas. However, South Korea also noted these troops had not engaged in full combat yet, as reported by their presidential office.

The engagement was further corroborated by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with South Korea's KBS. Although casualty details remain sparse, a US official indicated a substantial number of North Korean troops suffered fatalities. The NYT reported collaboration between North Korean soldiers and a Russian naval brigade, raising alarms globally.

