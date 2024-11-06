Karachi Residents Rally Against Power and Water Woes: Traffic Turmoil Erupts

In Karachi's Isa Nagri neighborhood, frustration turned to action as residents blocked a key road in protest of relentless power outages and water shortages. The blockade caused severe traffic jams, affecting major routes like the Lyari Expressway, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The demonstrators highlighted unscheduled power cuts lasting more than 12 hours, crippling the water supply and fuelling local outrage. Despite repeated complaints to the Water Corporation, residents claim no solutions have been forthcoming. The protestors demanded an immediate halt to both scheduled and unscheduled outages, which cause significant inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

After discussions, authorities assured residents their concerns would be addressed, prompting them to disperse peacefully, while traffic police swiftly worked to restore order. In a separate move, the Battagram Trade Union announced a district-wide strike against continuous power interruptions, threatening to withhold electricity payments until stability is ensured.

Compounding the issues, NEPRA's approval of a PKR 0.40 per unit electricity rate increase, effective in January 2025, adds financial strain on Karachi's residents. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, led by Mayor Murtaza Wahab, plans to utilize collected charges from K-Electric bills for city development and employee benefits, committing to transparent financial records.

(With inputs from agencies.)