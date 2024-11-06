Left Menu

Karachi Residents Rally Against Power and Water Woes: Traffic Turmoil Erupts

Residents near Karachi staged a protest over frequent power cuts and water shortages, leading to major traffic disruptions. Their demands for consistent utilities were shared across the city. NEPRA's recent rate hike adds to the residents' woes, impacting the already strained utility situation in Karachi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:28 IST
Karachi Residents Rally Against Power and Water Woes: Traffic Turmoil Erupts
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi's Isa Nagri neighborhood, frustration turned to action as residents blocked a key road in protest of relentless power outages and water shortages. The blockade caused severe traffic jams, affecting major routes like the Lyari Expressway, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The demonstrators highlighted unscheduled power cuts lasting more than 12 hours, crippling the water supply and fuelling local outrage. Despite repeated complaints to the Water Corporation, residents claim no solutions have been forthcoming. The protestors demanded an immediate halt to both scheduled and unscheduled outages, which cause significant inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

After discussions, authorities assured residents their concerns would be addressed, prompting them to disperse peacefully, while traffic police swiftly worked to restore order. In a separate move, the Battagram Trade Union announced a district-wide strike against continuous power interruptions, threatening to withhold electricity payments until stability is ensured.

Compounding the issues, NEPRA's approval of a PKR 0.40 per unit electricity rate increase, effective in January 2025, adds financial strain on Karachi's residents. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, led by Mayor Murtaza Wahab, plans to utilize collected charges from K-Electric bills for city development and employee benefits, committing to transparent financial records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024