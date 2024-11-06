Taiwan and Paraguay Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through High-Level Visits and Agreements

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te and Paraguayan Senate President Basilio Gustavo Nunez Gimenez held a significant meeting in Taipei on November 5, reaffirming their dedication to enhancing Taiwan-Paraguay relations. The visit underscores Paraguay's role as a steadfast South American ally, maintaining diplomatic ties established in 1957.

Nunez, on his inaugural visit since assuming office, emphasized the strong partnership between the two countries and indicated Paraguay's desire to collaborate on mutually beneficial projects. He extended support for Taiwan's sovereignty and stability in the region, opposing any increase in regional hostilities.

In conjunction with these diplomatic engagements, Taiwan and Paraguay signed a renewed Letter of Intent to boost tourism cooperation. This agreement, first initiated in 2018, aims to develop digital and sustainable tourism, highlighting a shared commitment to broadening collaborations across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)