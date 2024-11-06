Left Menu

Taiwan and Paraguay Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through High-Level Visits and Agreements

The Taiwanese and Paraguayan governments have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with high-level meetings and agreements spanning sectors like tourism and economic cooperation. Taiwanese President Lai and Paraguayan dignitaries discussed deepening collaboration during the visit to Taipei, which also saw the renewal of a tourism cooperation agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:00 IST
Taiwan and Paraguay Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through High-Level Visits and Agreements
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te shakes hands with Paraguayan Congress and Senate President Basilio Gustavo Nunez Gimenez. (Photo: Office of the President, ROC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te and Paraguayan Senate President Basilio Gustavo Nunez Gimenez held a significant meeting in Taipei on November 5, reaffirming their dedication to enhancing Taiwan-Paraguay relations. The visit underscores Paraguay's role as a steadfast South American ally, maintaining diplomatic ties established in 1957.

Nunez, on his inaugural visit since assuming office, emphasized the strong partnership between the two countries and indicated Paraguay's desire to collaborate on mutually beneficial projects. He extended support for Taiwan's sovereignty and stability in the region, opposing any increase in regional hostilities.

In conjunction with these diplomatic engagements, Taiwan and Paraguay signed a renewed Letter of Intent to boost tourism cooperation. This agreement, first initiated in 2018, aims to develop digital and sustainable tourism, highlighting a shared commitment to broadening collaborations across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024