India Champions Women-Led Development at G20 Parliaments Conference

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh leads India's delegation at the G20 Parliaments Conference in Brazil. Key discussions focus on sustainable development, gender equality, and India's innovative initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi programme. Emphasis is placed on India's progress during its G20 presidency and legal frameworks promoting women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:34 IST
India Champions Women-Led Development at G20 Parliaments Conference
Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation, spearheaded by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, is actively participating in the 10th Conference of G20 Parliaments, happening in Brasilia, Brazil. According to the Deputy Chairman's office, a notable bilateral meeting occurred on November 6, 2024, between the Indian delegates and the President of the Brazilian Senate.

During this strategic meeting, both leaders reminisced about the robust ties that have shaped the India-Brazil partnership, underscoring mutual democratic values, pluralism, and multiculturalism. They discussed commitments to sustainable development, enhancing trade and investment, and fostering cultural exchanges, as confirmed by the Deputy Chairman's office. In his address, Harivansh emphasized India's achievements in sustainable development goals, focusing particularly on the gender and race aspects during India's G20 presidency.

Harivansh highlighted India's paradigm shift from women's development to women-led development. He referenced the innovative Namo Drone Didi programme, which equips 15,000 Self-Help Groups with drones to support agricultural operations, showcasing modern technology adoption by rural women. He touched on India's 'Panchamrit' climate action strategy and discussed growth balanced with environmental sustainability through inclusive development initiatives. MP Manoj Kumar Jha addressed gender and race inequality themes, stressing India's legal commitment to women's empowerment and economic autonomy initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

