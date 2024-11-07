Left Menu

Kazakhstan Unveils Neo Nomad Visa to Attract Global Remote Workers

Kazakhstan's new Neo Nomad visa, initiated by President Tokayev, targets modern nomads who blend work and travel. Applicants need a stable USD 3,000 income, health insurance, and a clean criminal record. Expected to generate 3.6 billion tenge annually, the visa supports the cultural integration and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:07 IST
President of Kazakhstan KK Tokayev (Photo/Kazakhstan President Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has launched the Neo Nomad visa under the directive of President KK Tokayev to attract modern nomads worldwide—tourists who work remotely while traveling. This initiative mirrors similar successful programs in over 50 countries post-pandemic, according to Kazakhstan's Embassy.

Eligibility for the Neo Nomad visa requires foreign citizens to demonstrate a stable income of at least USD 3,000 from outside Kazakhstan, along with comprehensive health insurance and a criminal record certificate. The visa caters to remote workers across diverse fields such as programming, marketing, finance, consulting, design, and e-commerce.

Visitors can stay in Kazakhstan for up to a year while working for their overseas employers, contributing economically as they integrate culturally. With an anticipated economic impact of about 3.6 billion tenge annually from just 500 applicants, the scheme seeks to enhance Kazakhstan's appeal without affecting local job markets. The government aims to attract from an estimated 35 million modern nomads globally, especially in cities like Almaty and Astana, ranked among the top 150 appealing cities for such travelers, noted Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov.

