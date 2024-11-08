India-Israel Ties Celebrated at Book Launch on Historic Rescue

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, lauded the collaborative history between Indians and Jews at an event hosted by the Austrian Ambassador to India, Katharina Wieser. The occasion was to commemorate Vinay Gupta's book, 'A Rescue in Vienna,' which details his family's valiant efforts in saving Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

Azar noted India's longstanding openness towards Jews, attributing it to the absence of anti-Semitism. "India has always welcomed Jewish refugees. The bond between the two nations not only involves diplomacy but is deeply rooted in people-to-people connections," he stated, emphasizing the shared historical experiences of oppression and newfound freedom and opportunity.

In praising Gupta's account, Azar committed to elevating it to international prominence by sending it to Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, for further research. Gupta's family's courage in rescuing five Jewish families in the 1930s is a testament to enduring humanitarian spirit, inspiring future India-Israel synergy.

