Sharjah Unveils Groundbreaking 127-Volume Arabic Language Dictionary

Spearheaded by Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sharjah introduces a historic 127-volume Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language at the 2024 Sharjah International Book Fair. The dictionary, chronicling the evolution of Arabic, promises to preserve linguistic heritage and strengthen cultural connections across the Arab world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:58 IST
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah celebrates achievements of 'Historical Dictionary' (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Under the aegis of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah has marked a monumental milestone by announcing the publication of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language during the 2024 Sharjah International Book Fair. This pioneering work, consisting of 127 volumes, is a first in the Arab world, documenting the linguistic evolution of Arabic vocabulary across the ages.

In a formal address, Sheikh Sultan lauded the dictionary's accomplishment as a symbolic celebration for both Arab and Islamic communities. He emphasized the key role of language as a civilizational conduit, preserving history and culture. The dictionary is envisaged as an intellectual beacon, enhancing the cultural identity of Arabs while connecting future generations with their linguistic roots.

Sharjah's unwavering support, financial and logistical, has been integral in realizing this vision. The publication has garnered attention from prominent cultural and academic figures, underscoring the project's significance in unifying the Arab world through its rich linguistic heritage. Described as a monumental cultural project, it aims to foster a vibrant connection between past and present, serving as a cultural unifier for Arabic-speaking nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

