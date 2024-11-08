India Denounces Fake Memo Linking Diplomats to Violent Crimes

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Friday denounced a purportedly secret memo floating on social media, branding it as a fabrication. This document misleadingly claims a connection between Indian diplomats and violent crimes overseas.

The ministry's External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division confirmed that no such communication had been issued by the Government of India, labeling the document as fake. Allegedly dated April 2023 and attributed to former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the fake memo suggests Indian diplomats should engage Indian diaspora groups in Canada against Sikh extremists.

This incident arises amidst strained India-Canada relations, especially following an attack at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario. India rejected Canada's claims implicating Indian diplomats in the Nijjar killing, calling it part of Canada's political agenda. Tensions have been high since Nijjar, a labeled terrorist, was killed outside a Surrey Gurdwara in June last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)