The Canadian House of Commons has unanimously ratified a motion asserting that UN Resolution 2758 neither accords the People's Republic of China sovereignty over Taiwan nor determines Taiwan's roles in the UN or other global organizations.

Introduced by Yves Perron from the Bloc Quebecois, the motion highlights strengthening ties between Canada and Taiwan, marked by economic and cultural collaborations. The motion postulates advancing partnerships in trade, investment, technology, education, and more. It also aligns with Canada's commitment to advocating for Taiwan's meaningful engagement in international entities like the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Perron later criticized China's misinterpretation of UN Resolution 2758, claiming it bolsters Beijing's military maneuvers near Taiwan. The resolution, which shifted the UN seat from Taiwan to China, does not mention Taiwan, leaving its political standing ambiguous. Canada joins the European Parliament in dismissing any unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)