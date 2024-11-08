ETGE Denounces OTS's Silence on East Turkistan Genocide

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has categorically condemned the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) after its latest summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for failing to address the ongoing genocide and occupation by China in East Turkistan. ETGE officials criticized the OTS's members for their silence on the matter, highlighting their perceived betrayal of unity and solidarity.

Mamtimin Ala, President of the ETGE, expressed his deep dissatisfaction, labeling the OTS's silence as a 'betrayal' to the shared cultural and historical bonds of Turkic peoples. Ala emphasized, "East Turkistan, historically a cradle of Turkic civilization, is under systematic destruction by Chinese colonial forces." The people of the region, primarily consisting of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic minorities, have faced over seven decades of Chinese oppression.

Salih Hudayar, ETGE's Foreign Minister, further criticized the OTS for addressing distant international issues while ignoring the genocide happening with over 40 million Turkic people just across their borders. He urged the OTS to condemn the atrocities and take a firm stand against China's actions. The ETGE also called for the recognition of East Turkistan's independence, demanding an end to cooperation with China and concrete measures to end occupation.

