Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia Conclude 9th Garuda Shakti Exercise

The India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise, Garuda Shakti, marked the conclusion of its 9th edition on November 12 at Cijantung, Indonesia. Prominent attendees included Sandeep Chakravorty, the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, along with Captain Shiv Kumar and Indonesian military officials. The exercise served to enhance joint operational capabilities in counter-terrorism.

This year, the Indian Army Special Forces contingent of 25 personnel arrived in Cijantung for the exercise, which ran from November 1 to November 12. The collaborative effort involved personnel from India's Parachute Regiment and Indonesia's Special Forces Kopassus, focusing on tactical military drills and bilateral military cooperation.

The comprehensive training included underwater exercises, close-range shooting, and drills in jungle and urban terrains, showcasing a broad range of operational scenarios. The event aligns with 2024 being designated as the "Year of Tech Absorption" by the Indian Army, and reflects the strong ties as both countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)