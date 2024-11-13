Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia Conclude 9th Garuda Shakti Exercise
The 9th edition of the India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise, Garuda Shakti, concluded at Cijantung, Indonesia. Attended by Indian dignitaries and Indonesian military leaders, the exercise strengthened defense cooperation by enabling joint tactical drills, bolstering capabilities in counter-terrorism, and celebrating diplomatic relations between the two nations.
- Country:
- Indonesia
The India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise, Garuda Shakti, marked the conclusion of its 9th edition on November 12 at Cijantung, Indonesia. Prominent attendees included Sandeep Chakravorty, the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, along with Captain Shiv Kumar and Indonesian military officials. The exercise served to enhance joint operational capabilities in counter-terrorism.
This year, the Indian Army Special Forces contingent of 25 personnel arrived in Cijantung for the exercise, which ran from November 1 to November 12. The collaborative effort involved personnel from India's Parachute Regiment and Indonesia's Special Forces Kopassus, focusing on tactical military drills and bilateral military cooperation.
The comprehensive training included underwater exercises, close-range shooting, and drills in jungle and urban terrains, showcasing a broad range of operational scenarios. The event aligns with 2024 being designated as the "Year of Tech Absorption" by the Indian Army, and reflects the strong ties as both countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Regional Organizations Urged to Balance Counter-Terrorism Efforts with Human Rights Protections
India-US Special Forces Gear Up for 'Exercise Vajra Prahar' in Idaho
Athens Bomb Blast Shakes Counter-Terrorism Efforts
Northern Army Commander Bolsters Counter-Terrorism Efforts in Kashmir
Unified Front Against Terror: India's New Counter-Terrorism Strategy