Groundbreaking 50-Year Deal: Delmon Industrial Complex to Enhance UAE Oil and Gas Sector

KEZAD Group and Delmon Industrial Complex sign a 50-year land lease for a new plant in Abu Dhabi's ICAD III area. With AED50 million investment, the plant will support oil and gas sector needs, marking Delmon's strategic entry into the UAE. This expands KEZAD's manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

KEZAD Group, the leading operator of integrated economic zones in Abu Dhabi, has inked a significant 50-year land lease deal with Saudi Arabia's Delmon Industrial Complex. The agreement paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art plant in the ICAD III area.

The facility, which boasts a substantial AED50 million investment from Delmon, will manufacture specialized products catering to the oil and gas industry's demands. This development is part of Delmon's strategic push to expand its presence in the UAE and strengthen KEZAD's industrial zone for the sector.

Delmon Industrial Complex will leverage its advanced infrastructure alongside KEZAD services to provide efficient and innovative outputs to the oil and gas industry. This collaboration underscores KEZAD's growing client base and contributes to the UAE's vision of sustainable development and economic diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

