Trump's Cabinet Picks: Gaetz, Rubio, and Gabbard Poised for Key Roles

President-elect Donald Trump has announced major appointments for his upcoming administration, following his election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Among the key nominations is Congressman Matt Gaetz for the position of Attorney General. Gaetz, lauded for his legal acumen, is tasked with reforming the Department of Justice.

Additionally, Trump has chosen Senator Marco Rubio from Florida as Secretary of State, citing Rubio's leadership prowess and commitment to advocating for the nation on the global stage. Trump's decision aims to fortify America's relationships with allies and strengthen its stance against adversaries.

In a significant move, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been tapped to serve as Director of National Intelligence. Emphasizing her bipartisan support and dedication to national security, Trump expressed confidence in Gabbard's ability to uphold constitutional rights and ensure national peace through strength.

