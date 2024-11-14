Left Menu

Trump's Cabinet Picks: Gaetz, Rubio, and Gabbard Poised for Key Roles

Following his 2024 election victory, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. These appointments signal Trump's commitment to reforms and strengthening US foreign policy under experienced leadership.

Congressman Matt Gaetz (Photo/X@RepMattGaetz) and Marco Rubio (Photo/XMarco Rubio). Image Credit: ANI
President-elect Donald Trump has announced major appointments for his upcoming administration, following his election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Among the key nominations is Congressman Matt Gaetz for the position of Attorney General. Gaetz, lauded for his legal acumen, is tasked with reforming the Department of Justice.

Additionally, Trump has chosen Senator Marco Rubio from Florida as Secretary of State, citing Rubio's leadership prowess and commitment to advocating for the nation on the global stage. Trump's decision aims to fortify America's relationships with allies and strengthen its stance against adversaries.

In a significant move, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been tapped to serve as Director of National Intelligence. Emphasizing her bipartisan support and dedication to national security, Trump expressed confidence in Gabbard's ability to uphold constitutional rights and ensure national peace through strength.

