Dubai Health's Comprehensive Approach to Diabetes Care on World Diabetes Day

Dubai Health celebrates World Diabetes Day by highlighting its diabetes prevention and care programs. The initiative emphasizes early detection, lifestyle education, and innovative treatments aimed at managing the condition proactively while supporting patients comprehensively, all aligning with Dubai's Social Agenda 33 for improved health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:02 IST
Dubai Health observes World Diabetes Day (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In commemoration of World Diabetes Day, observed annually on November 14, Dubai Health has spotlighted its wide-ranging diabetes care and prevention programs. These initiatives are available across the city's hospitals and health centers, focusing primarily on early detection and lifestyle education to manage diabetes effectively.

The programs are closely aligned with the objectives of Dubai's Social Agenda 33, which aims to develop a robust and high-quality health system promoting healthy living and enhanced preventive services. The approach emphasizes preventive healthcare and early diagnosis, with awareness campaigns educating patients and their families on managing diabetes through healthier lifestyle choices.

Comprehensive care plans designed by multidisciplinary teams use advanced technology, such as AI, for real-time blood sugar monitoring and medication management, combining psychological and medical interventions. This methodology aligns with the 'Patient First' principle, emphasizing evidence-based treatments that improve patient quality of life proactively. Following a recent announcement, a new Diabetes Center facility will expand Dubai Health's capability to offer advanced treatment and prevention services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

