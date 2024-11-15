Tibetan Women's Association Rides to Delhi, Advocating for Tibetan Children and the Environment

Tibetan Women's Association members embarked on a compelling journey from Dharamshala, India, on Thursday. Their mission is to bring attention to the 'alarming situation for Tibetan children and the environment in Tibet.'

Traveling on three motorcycles, the team of female activists began their six-day tour on Indian Children's Day, aiming to culminate in Delhi on November 20, coinciding with World Children's Day. The initiative seeks to spotlight the adverse conditions Tibetan children face, including enforced attendance at Chinese government-run colonial boarding schools.

'We call upon all Indians to support us in ending these colonial boarding schools in China,' expressed an activist. Tenzin Yingsel, project officer of the Tibetan Women's Association, emphasized, 'This appeal tour marks an effort to raise awareness about not only the plight of Tibetan children but also the environmental concerns threatening Tibet's ecological heartland.'

Highlighting the issue, Yingsel explained, 'Nuns and monks under 14, as well as children under four, are sent to boarding schools, forced to learn Chinese Mandarin, sidelining their native languages.'

Yingsel warned about ecological threats saying, 'Asia's largest plateau, Tibet's environment is precariously impacted by damming and mining, disturbing ecological balance. River basins serving nations like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are under threat, making this an issue of collective concern.'

(With inputs from agencies.)