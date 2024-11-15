China's Strategic Maneuvering Amid Global Uncertainty

World leaders are convening at the G20 and APEC summits in South America as the potential impact of US President-elect Donald Trump's return looms over international relations. Concerns are mounting globally about Trump's 'America First' policies and how they may affect economies and conflicts worldwide.

China, under President Xi Jinping, is seizing the opportunity presented by the summits to bolster its image as a stable global leader. In contrast to the unpredictability anticipated with Trump's possible second term, China seeks to fill gaps left by the US and position itself as a reliable partner.

At the APEC summit, Xi intends to highlight China's influence in the Global South, unveiling a Chinese-funded megaport project in Peru as a testament to its commitment to economic ties. As China navigates these international discussions, it's clear that the quest for global leadership is a delicate balancing act amid rising US-China tensions.

