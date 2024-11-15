ZHO Unveils Psychology Research Award to Foster Global Collaboration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has introduced a new initiative to encourage and celebrate scholarly excellence in the field of psychology. The 'Psychology Dictionary for Scientific Research' Award, launched as part of the Emirati Russian Psychology Dictionary project, emphasizes the strategic partnership between ZHO and Ural Federal University in Russia.

The award aims to inspire and recognize researchers and scientists who excel in psychological studies by presenting groundbreaking work. It also acknowledges those who significantly contribute to the growth of psychological understanding within a diverse and global community. Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, highlighted the award's potential to advance psychological knowledge through pioneering research and the translation of complex psychological concepts across languages.

This award, open from today until January 15, 2025, offers several categories, including one for the best innovative use of the AI tool 'Dictionary GPT'. Winners will be honored at a ceremony on February 15, 2025. Participants can range from students to professional researchers, ensuring diverse perspectives contribute to the fields of psychology in both the UAE and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)