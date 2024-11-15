Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Leftist Coalition Achieves Historic Parliamentary Victory

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's leftist coalition triumphs with a two-thirds majority in the snap parliamentary elections, winning 159 out of 225 seats. This decisive victory paves the way for major policy changes, including the potential abolition of the controversial executive presidency amid the nation's economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:41 IST
Sri Lanka's Leftist Coalition Achieves Historic Parliamentary Victory
Sri Lanka's President and National People's Power (NPP) party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a landmark political shift in Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition has emerged victorious in the recent snap parliamentary elections. Official results from the election commission reveal that the coalition secured an impressive 159 seats in the 225-member parliament.

The two-thirds majority achieved by Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) coalition marks a significant mandate from the electorate, emphasizing public support for potential sweeping reforms, including the abolition of the executive presidency. This system, criticized for centralized power, has been associated with economic and political turmoil in recent years.

The election outcome permits the president to pursue easing austerity measures, crucial amidst Sri Lanka's ongoing economic struggles. Following economic mismanagement, the pandemic, and past political instability, this victory sets the stage for transformative governance under Dissanayake's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024