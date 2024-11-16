UAE's Fifth Aid Ship Embarks on Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

The humanitarian landscape witnessed a significant development as the fifth UAE aid ship arrived at the Egyptian port of Al Arish. This vessel, as part of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3', is a crucial component in delivering over 5,000 tonnes of aid supplies intended for the Gaza Strip.

Setting sail from Dubai's Al Hamriya Port on October 30, the ship is laden with essential food, shelter, and medical supplies, alongside ambulances provided by entities like the Emirates Red Crescent and Zayed Charity organizations. This delivery raises the total aid to Gaza to above 34,000 tonnes.

In a testament to their commitment, the UAE has also launched two field hospitals and established six desalination plants in support of Gaza, benefiting over 600,000 residents. Parallelly, Operation 'Birds of Goodness' successfully airdropped over 3,600 tonnes of supplies to Northern Gaza's isolated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)