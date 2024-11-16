Left Menu

GCC Countries Collaborate to Enhance Food Safety and Security

The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosted a workshop in Dubai to discuss GCC countries' experiences in food facility accreditation, focusing on sustainable food security. The event highlighted best practices, safety protocols, and the importance of unified vision for food exports among member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:26 IST
UAE workshop fosters collaboration on GCC food security measures. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Climate Change and Environment took center stage in Dubai, hosting a pivotal workshop aimed at bolstering sustainable food security among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The event emphasized the exchange of expertise, best practices, and integration of food safety protocols for facilities exporting to GCC member states.

This workshop aligns with the Ministry's strategic objectives to ensure food safety across the UAE by endorsing best accreditation practices for food facilities. Key topics included preventing risks such as diseases and pests—an essential measure for protecting borders from potential threats via imported food.

Representatives from various food safety authorities and regulatory bodies across GCC countries, along with UAE local authorities, participated in the dialogue. Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Regions Sector, emphasized the importance of seamlessly accrediting foreign food facilities and adhering to international standards in the food supply chain.

The UAE has made strides in accrediting animal-origin food product establishments, aligning export protocols with the GCC Guide for Control on Imported Foods. The gathering marked the tenth anniversary of the Ministry's electronic accreditation services and reinforced GCC's unified vision for trade, aiming at unobstructed goods flow and mutual accreditation recognition.

Participants delved into three main discussions: mechanisms for accrediting animal-origin products, halal food products, and conformity assessment bodies ensuring compliance with food safety standards. The workshop concluded with accolades to speakers and teams championing food security in the GCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

