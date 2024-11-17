Left Menu

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Nigerian Honor GCON During Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger during his visit, marking him as the second foreign leader to receive this accolade, after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. The visit is aimed at enhancing India-Nigeria relations through strategic bilateral discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:30 IST
Nigeria flag and PM Modi file photo (Photo credits/ pexels and ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nigeria will honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its esteemed Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), positioning him as the second foreign dignitary to be acknowledged with this accolade after Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

This prestigious recognition becomes the 17th international award for Modi, punctuating his arrival on a three-nation tour beginning in Nigeria. Upon arrival, he was greeted warmly by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, presenting him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja—symbolizing both the trust and honor conferred by the Nigerian populace.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes bilateral discussions aimed at bolstering the partnership between Nigeria and India. This pivotal visit arrives as the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years and aims to solidify ties based on a mutual belief in democracy and pluralism. Modi's visit further underscores India's commitment as a strategic partner to Nigeria, contributing to development and capacity-building initiatives through various economic, energy, and defense collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

