Malaga Hosts 'Treasures of the Wise Men' Exhibition to Celebrate Tolerance

The city of Malaga recently played host to the 'Treasures of the Wise Men' exhibition, a cultural event organized by the Magos Foundation alongside the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity. The exhibition took place during the Forum for Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence, drawing a diverse crowd that included politicians, influencers, artists, and officials from UNESCO and the United Nations.

Showcasing a variety of artistic styles from traditional to contemporary, the exhibition featured sections that resonate with themes of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Attendees also received brochures in Spanish about the Document on Human Fraternity and viewed a special display of historical stamps from the United Arab Emirates that symbolize tolerance.

Inaugurated by Francisco de la Torre, Governor of Malaga, and Carolina Espana, Minister of Economy of Andalusia, the event highlighted how the history of religions can promote global peace. Both officials were honored with appreciation shields by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity for their support in advancing these values.

