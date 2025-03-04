Rajasthan's Crime Rate Drops: Zero-Tolerance Policy in Action

Rajasthan has witnessed a significant decrease in its crime rate, dropping by 7.74% in just one year, as reported in the state assembly. This decline is largely credited to the strict measures implemented by the state government, which has been focused on curbing criminal activities.

Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, attributed this success to the government's zero-tolerance policy. In 2023, the state registered 231,240 cases compared to 213,351 in 2024, marking a reduction of 17,889 cases. The state police have been at the forefront of these efforts, ensuring law and order are maintained.

Additionally, significant steps have been taken to prevent exam paper leaks. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been active in addressing previous irregularities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan is on a path to becoming crime-free, as the government continues its strides in maintaining integrity and safety.

