Israel's Stance on Southern Syria: No Tolerance for HTS

In a bold stance, Israel declared on Sunday its refusal to accept Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in southern Syria. This comes after HTS, once tied to Al Qaeda, gained control of Damascus on December 8. The move has led Israel to station forces in a U.N.-monitored demilitarized zone in Syria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Israeli forces will remain in position as a defensive measure for an indefinite period. He underscored the necessity of a demilitarized southern Syria, particularly in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa, and Sweida, to prevent HTS and the new Syrian army from advancing south of Damascus.

Netanyahu also expressed concerns about the safety of the Druze community in southern Syria. Meanwhile, Syria demands Israel's withdrawal, a motion supported by the United Nations, which views the military presence as a violation of international protocols.

