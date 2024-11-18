Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes

President Joe Biden has taken a significant step in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict by authorizing the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to target Russian territories. This decision, reported by the New York Times, enables Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian areas such as the Kursk region in response to Russian and North Korean military activities.

The development comes ahead of the transition of power in the United States, with President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office. Trump, who has previously expressed the need to end the war, will inherit a complex international scenario. According to US officials, Ukraine is set to receive the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for their defense strategy against Russian aggressions.

This move also follows a controversial decision by Russia to incorporate North Korean troops into their conflict efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet to confirm the permission for strikes but emphasized that actions speak louder than words. He remains hopeful that the incoming Trump administration could facilitate the peace process, while maintaining Ukraine's independent stance in international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)