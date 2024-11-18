Left Menu

Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes

US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia, as tensions rise with North Korea's involvement. Ukrainian officials see this as a strategic advantage, while President-elect Trump prepares to assume office with a call to end the conflict, following his electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:43 IST
Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes
United States President Joe Biden (Photo Source: White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has taken a significant step in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict by authorizing the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to target Russian territories. This decision, reported by the New York Times, enables Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian areas such as the Kursk region in response to Russian and North Korean military activities.

The development comes ahead of the transition of power in the United States, with President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office. Trump, who has previously expressed the need to end the war, will inherit a complex international scenario. According to US officials, Ukraine is set to receive the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for their defense strategy against Russian aggressions.

This move also follows a controversial decision by Russia to incorporate North Korean troops into their conflict efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet to confirm the permission for strikes but emphasized that actions speak louder than words. He remains hopeful that the incoming Trump administration could facilitate the peace process, while maintaining Ukraine's independent stance in international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024