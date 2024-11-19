US Stays Silent on Ukraine's Alleged Missile Strike Approval

On Monday, the United States refrained from commenting on reports alleging its decision to permit Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using long-range missiles. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that there were "no policy updates to speak of," while reiterating the US commitment to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Miller highlighted the coalition of over 50 countries assembled by the US to aid Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. Although he emphasized the US willingness to "adopt and adjust" the support provided to Ukraine, he declined to discuss reports about President Joe Biden's supposed authorization for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia.

Russia condemned Biden's alleged decision, calling it a significant "escalation" and proof of US direct involvement in the ongoing conflict. In response, Miller accused Russia of escalating matters further by recruiting North Korean troops, stressing that the US and its allies would firmly address such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)