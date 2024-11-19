Left Menu

US Stays Silent on Ukraine's Alleged Missile Strike Approval

The US remained silent on reports suggesting it allowed Ukraine to target Russia with long-range missiles, reiterating support without confirming new policies. Russia condemned the alleged decision, calling it an escalation. US officials blamed Russia for increasing tensions, citing North Korean troop involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:12 IST
US Stays Silent on Ukraine's Alleged Missile Strike Approval
US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller (Photo/ US State Department Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, the United States refrained from commenting on reports alleging its decision to permit Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using long-range missiles. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that there were "no policy updates to speak of," while reiterating the US commitment to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Miller highlighted the coalition of over 50 countries assembled by the US to aid Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. Although he emphasized the US willingness to "adopt and adjust" the support provided to Ukraine, he declined to discuss reports about President Joe Biden's supposed authorization for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia.

Russia condemned Biden's alleged decision, calling it a significant "escalation" and proof of US direct involvement in the ongoing conflict. In response, Miller accused Russia of escalating matters further by recruiting North Korean troops, stressing that the US and its allies would firmly address such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

