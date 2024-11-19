G20 Rio Summit: Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Launched

During the G20 summit in Brazil, global leaders unveiled the 'G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders' Declaration,' a document that tackles pressing global challenges, including hunger and poverty. A key initiative emerged: the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, aimed at tackling these issues more effectively.

The declaration draws attention to the setbacks in combating hunger and poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It emphasized the need for a more robust commitment to these causes, asserting that the world produces enough food to eliminate hunger but lacks adequate action.

The G20 also addressed international crises, expressing concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the war in Ukraine, emphasizing their impact on global food and energy security. Leaders welcomed initiatives promoting peace and stability, reinforcing Brazil's efforts to champion global cooperation.

