Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens Global Ties at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Modi engaged in pivotal bilateral meetings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, strengthening partnerships with leaders from countries including the UK, France, Egypt, and Italy. Discussions encompassed key areas such as technology, renewable energy, and defense, with a strong emphasis on cultural and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:54 IST
PM Modi Strengthens Global Ties at G20 Summit
Prime Minister Modi meets with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

On the bustling first day of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant bilateral discussions with world leaders. Sharing the events on social media platform X, Modi outlined conversations with Egyptian, South Korean, and European Union chiefs. Notably, Modi underscored India's evolving partnership with the EU under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing collaboration for global welfare.

In strategic sidelines engagements, Prime Minister Modi met UK counterpart Keir Starmer, highlighting India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK. Modi affirmed potential collaborative advancements in technology, green energy, and innovation, also seeking to bolster trade and cultural ties. A warm encounter with French President Emmanuel Macron focused on space, energy, and artificial intelligence, celebrating Franco-Indian diplomatic achievements alongside recent Olympic successes.

The Prime Minister's meeting with Norwegian leader Jonas Gahr Store explored enhancements in renewable energy and the blue economy, dovetailing into broader discussions on research collaboration. Furthermore, talks with Italy's Giorgia Meloni centered on fortifying defense and trade alliances, with Modi portraying the India-Italy bond as vital for global improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024