PM Modi Strengthens Global Ties at G20 Summit

On the bustling first day of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant bilateral discussions with world leaders. Sharing the events on social media platform X, Modi outlined conversations with Egyptian, South Korean, and European Union chiefs. Notably, Modi underscored India's evolving partnership with the EU under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, emphasizing collaboration for global welfare.

In strategic sidelines engagements, Prime Minister Modi met UK counterpart Keir Starmer, highlighting India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK. Modi affirmed potential collaborative advancements in technology, green energy, and innovation, also seeking to bolster trade and cultural ties. A warm encounter with French President Emmanuel Macron focused on space, energy, and artificial intelligence, celebrating Franco-Indian diplomatic achievements alongside recent Olympic successes.

The Prime Minister's meeting with Norwegian leader Jonas Gahr Store explored enhancements in renewable energy and the blue economy, dovetailing into broader discussions on research collaboration. Furthermore, talks with Italy's Giorgia Meloni centered on fortifying defense and trade alliances, with Modi portraying the India-Italy bond as vital for global improvement.

