The Rise of BJP: From Two Seats to Global Dominance

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, attributed BJP's transformation into the world's largest political party to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of political stalwarts like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP, established in 1980, originated from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which had joined opposition parties to challenge Congress post-Emergency in 1977. Initially, BJP secured only two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections but later rose to prominence under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, forming a coalition government in the 1990s and achieving a majority in 2014 under Modi.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new BJP office in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis urged party members to contribute financially to the new office and celebrated the event as akin to establishing a home.

(With inputs from agencies.)