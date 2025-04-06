Left Menu

The Rise of BJP: From Two Seats to Global Dominance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the efforts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee for transforming BJP into the largest political party worldwide. Founded in 1980, BJP's journey from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to significant power at the Centre is noteworthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 10:48 IST
The Rise of BJP: From Two Seats to Global Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, attributed BJP's transformation into the world's largest political party to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of political stalwarts like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP, established in 1980, originated from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which had joined opposition parties to challenge Congress post-Emergency in 1977. Initially, BJP secured only two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections but later rose to prominence under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, forming a coalition government in the 1990s and achieving a majority in 2014 under Modi.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new BJP office in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis urged party members to contribute financially to the new office and celebrated the event as akin to establishing a home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025