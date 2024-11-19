Tibet's Persistent Struggle: A Renewed Call for Global Action

In an effort to invigorate international awareness on Tibet's enduring political struggle, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the head of Tibet's Central Tibetan Administration, addressed the Tibetan community in Barcelona as part of his official Europe tour.

He paid homage to the Dalai Lama, affirming His Holiness' instrumental role over the past 65 years in keeping Tibet's cause alive globally, a feat attributed to the Dalai Lama's leadership and wisdom, according to the CTA.

Sikyong highlighted the significance of international advocacy and celebrated the recent US Tibet-China Conflict Resolution Act as a pivotal achievement in the Tibetan freedom movement. While stressing the importance of ongoing efforts and international alliances, he conveyed cautious optimism about diplomatic dialogues with China, despite the uncertainties that persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)