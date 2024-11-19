Left Menu

Tibet's Persistent Struggle: A Renewed Call for Global Action

During his European tour, Sikyong Penpa Tsering urged Tibetans in Barcelona to amplify global awareness on Tibet's political plight. Highlighting the Dalai Lama's pivotal role and the recent US Tibet-China Conflict Resolution Act, Tsering emphasized international advocacy while expressing cautious optimism about dialogues with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:42 IST
Tibet's Persistent Struggle: A Renewed Call for Global Action
Central Tibetan Administration leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering (Imgae/CTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

In an effort to invigorate international awareness on Tibet's enduring political struggle, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the head of Tibet's Central Tibetan Administration, addressed the Tibetan community in Barcelona as part of his official Europe tour.

He paid homage to the Dalai Lama, affirming His Holiness' instrumental role over the past 65 years in keeping Tibet's cause alive globally, a feat attributed to the Dalai Lama's leadership and wisdom, according to the CTA.

Sikyong highlighted the significance of international advocacy and celebrated the recent US Tibet-China Conflict Resolution Act as a pivotal achievement in the Tibetan freedom movement. While stressing the importance of ongoing efforts and international alliances, he conveyed cautious optimism about diplomatic dialogues with China, despite the uncertainties that persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024