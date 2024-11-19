Global Alliance to Combat Hunger and Poverty Initiated at G20 Summit

In a landmark move, the G20 Summit of 2024, held under Brazil's stewardship, launched the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized that such issues are politically derived, urging world leaders to act decisively to eliminate these harsh realities impacting millions globally.

Lula da Silva highlighted appalling statistics, noting that, according to FAO reports, as many as 733 million people could be undernourished in 2024. Despite the world producing significant food supplies annually, these disparities persist, primarily due to political neglect and skewed priorities, like oversized military spending.

The newly formed alliance, boasting 148 founding members, including major international organizations and countries, aims to fast-track global initiatives to end hunger and poverty. Goals include extending cash transfer programs to reach 500 million people and expanding school meal programs to an additional 150 million children suffering from chronic hunger.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for the Brazilian initiative, aligning with the Global South's need for prioritized attention amid current global crises. He commended the alliance as a crucial step forward in achieving the Deccan High-level principles for food security, previously endorsed at the New Delhi Summit.

