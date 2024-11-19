Left Menu

UAE and South Africa Discuss Stronger Ties at G20 Summit

During the 19th G20 summit, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and South Africa's President engaged in talks to enhance cooperation, emphasizing the importance of joint initiatives for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:15 IST
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi holds discussions with President of South Africa at G20 summit (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 19 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic engagement at the 19th G20 summit, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held discussions with Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

The meeting primarily focused on exploring avenues for collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, with emphasis on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of unified efforts, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE's commitment to deepening ties with South Africa, advancing mutual interests through strengthened collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

