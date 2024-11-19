Left Menu

Jaishankar and Wang Yi: Steps Toward Enhanced India-China Relations

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met during the G20 Summit in Brazil to discuss the progress in border disengagement and future bilateral cooperation. They discussed topics like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing, direct flights, and media exchanges, aiming for peace and stability.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened in Rio de Janeiro during the G20 Summit to acknowledge advancements in the disengagement process along their shared border, a key contributor to maintaining peace. The discussions focused on reinforcing bilateral relations.

Topics on the table included resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, enhancing data sharing on trans-border rivers, initiating direct flights, and increasing media exchanges. The meeting underscored the importance of stabilizing ties and managing differences to ensure harmony between the two nations.

This engagement comes in the wake of recent talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the regional and global significance of India-China relations. Both nations have agreed to continue diplomatic dialogues to consolidate peace and mutual security along the Line of Actual Control.

