Historic Ties Renew: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Guyana After 56 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic arrival in Guyana on Wednesday, welcomed by President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell among others at Georgetown's hotel. Earlier, a grand reception awaited him at the airport, setting a milestone as the first Indian Prime Minister to visit this South American nation in over half a century.

During this landmark trip, PM Modi is scheduled to address the Guyanese Parliament and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, alongside Caribbean partner leaders. Randhir Jaiswal shared on social media about the warm ceremonial welcome PM Modi received at the airport, highlighting the significance of this historic visit.

Prior to the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its importance at the behest of Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. MEA Secretary Jaideep Mazumdar remarked on the growing interaction between India and Guyana, citing the World's fastest-growing economy as a pivotal partner for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)