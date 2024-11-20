Left Menu

Historic India-CARICOM Summit: PM Modi's Landmark Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Caribbean marked a historic moment for the CARICOM countries, underlining strong bilateral ties. The visit involved warm receptions and meetings with key leaders, emphasizing the significance of the India-CARICOM relations at a summit level, enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Barbados PM Mia Mottley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Guyana

In a historic diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Caribbean has been hailed as a 'historic moment' by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, marking the first time in 56 years an Indian Prime Minister has visited the region. The CARICOM-India summit underscores the solidification of ties between India and the Caribbean.

Upon arrival in Guyana, PM Modi was warmly received by President Irfaan Ali and key leaders, including Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Barbados's Mia Mottley. The visit aligns with strengthening diplomatic and economic relations, highlighting India's enduring commitment to the Caribbean Community countries, comprising 15 member states and six associate members.

Founded by the 1973 Treaty of Chaguaramas, CARICOM focuses on economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security. This summit, the second of its kind, signifies the deepening of India-CARICOM relationships, with India receiving support from Barbados on various international platforms, showcasing a mutual commitment to enhanced bilateral cooperation.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

