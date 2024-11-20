Pakistan's Public Transport Struggles: A Journey Without Comfort

Public transport systems in Pakistan's major cities, notably Karachi, serve as crucial travel options for middle and lower-income residents. However, the lack of essential amenities like fans and drinking water during the sweltering heat renders travel unbearably uncomfortable. Many vehicles, in shoddy conditions with broken windows, intensify the suffocating experience for commuters.

Discontent among passengers is on the rise, as frequent travelers, including Gul Nawaz, express frustration over elevated fares without corresponding improvements, reports The Express Tribune. Momina Bibi, another commuter, highlights poorly maintained minibuses devoid of basic facilities, urging government action to remedy the public transport sector's decline.

Experts, such as Professor Dr. Noman Ahmed from NED University, attribute the sector's deterioration to financial constraints preventing investment in vehicle upgrades. Rising operational expenses and fluctuating fuel prices deter transport owners from fleet expansion, resulting in dwindling vehicle numbers and basic passenger amenities.

Adding to the woes, Suleman Ahmed of a transport company in Tower notes a significant drop in public transport options, compounded by a hesitant private sector due to fuel-related fare hikes. Affected by this are predominantly long routes, with the Karachi Transport Union citing a drastic reduction from over 300 active routes to just 60 to 65 today.

In response, the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department is reportedly working on initiatives to expand the bus fleet and reform the public transport infrastructure, aiming to enhance travel conditions for Pakistan's middle and lower-income communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)