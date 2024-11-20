Left Menu

Embassies in Kyiv Close Amid Threat of Airstrikes

The U.S., Italian, Spanish, and Greek embassies in Kyiv have closed temporarily amid reports of potential air attacks. This decision follows increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine as air raid sirens were activated in Kyiv. The conflict marks 1000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:34 IST
Embassies in Kyiv Close Amid Threat of Airstrikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States has closed its diplomatic mission in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, after receiving information regarding a potential airstrike threat, Al Jazeera reported. Similarly, the embassies of Italy, Spain, and Greece have also decided to remain closed as air raid sirens echoed overnight, according to CNN.

This precautionary measure coincides with the heightened conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Ukraine observing the 1000-day mark since Russia's invasion began on February 24, 2022. The Greek Embassy cited security reasons for its closure, while Spain's decision followed reports of a significant airstrike threat, reported by CNN citing EFE.

The Italian Embassy confirmed its closure in response to a high-intensity airstrike warning highlighted by the U.S. Embassy, emphasizing its continued operational status despite public closure. On the contrary, Israel announced its embassy in Kyiv would remain open, as affirmed by Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky to the Times of Israel.

Further escalating the conflict, Ukraine reportedly fired six American-made ATACMS missiles at Russia's Bryansk region, with Russian defenses intercepting five. The incident, timed with President Joe Biden's decision to allow deeper missile strikes into Russia, has drawn sharp Russian criticism, viewing it as a direct escalation involving the U.S.

Russia's Foreign Ministry detailed the attack on social media, noting the defense systems' response. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov labeled the missile deployment as a new phase in the Western confrontation with Russia, signaling potential repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024