US Pledges $275 Million Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) unveiled a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine on November 20, 2023, aimed at fulfilling Ukraine's critical security and defense requirements amidst increasing hostilities. This latest tranche marks the 70th installment of military aid directed towards Ukraine by the Biden Administration from DoD stockpiles since August 2021.

The recent assistance includes vital equipment such as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), multiple calibers of artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems, and UAVs, according to a Department statement. The US continues to stand with approximately 50 allies and partners in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to provide needed battlefield support and combat Russian aggression.

Since the onset of the Biden Administration, over $61.3 billion has been committed to Ukraine's security efforts, particularly following Russia's large-scale invasion beginning February 24, 2022. Facilitating Ukraine's frontline defense, the US has approved the provision of American anti-personnel mines, acknowledging a tactical shift by Russia towards deploying greater numbers of foot soldiers in assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)