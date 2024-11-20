Left Menu

Sesame Street Collaboration Brings New Learning Initiative to India

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with the Sesame Workshop India Trust to launch 'Learn, Play, Grow.' This initiative, unveiled during International Education Week, employs famous Sesame Street characters to promote literacy, numeracy, and hygiene among children in Rajasthan and Telangana, India.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed elation over the debut of 'Learn, Play, Grow,' a joint venture between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sesame Workshop India Trust. This initiative, launched on Wednesday as a centerpiece of International Education Week, aims to educate children on fundamental skills.

Garcetti, speaking to ANI, emphasized the initiative's focus on connecting with children to impart essential lessons in literacy, numeracy, and health education. He highlighted the use of popular Sesame Street characters to engage young audiences in Rajasthan and Telangana, teaching them vital practices such as handwashing, counting, and reading through both classroom interactions and digital content in Hindi and Telugu.

The program aligns with India's NIPUN Bharat mission, focusing on inclusive foundational literacy, promoting gender-equitable education, and supporting marginalized communities. It signifies the US commitment to accessible education with a specific focus on girls and children with disabilities. Powered by play-based pedagogy, 'Learn, Play, Grow' is set to reach over 20,000 children in local Anganwadi Centers and millions digitally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

