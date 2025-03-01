Goa FDA Cracks Down on Hygiene Violations
Goa's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, announced that the FDA will intensify raids on restaurants and pharmacies. Establishments failing hygiene standards or selling expired products are targeted. The FDA is committed to safeguarding consumer health by conducting thorough inspections and sampling. Non-compliant businesses face severe penalties, including closure.
- Country:
- India
Goa's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, declared on Saturday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will enhance inspections at local eateries and pharmacies. The crackdown primarily targets establishments neglecting health standards and those distributing expired goods.
In a press briefing in Margao, Rane highlighted ongoing FDA operations that focus on businesses selling artificially ripened produce. Officials are actively engaged in random sampling to ensure public safety.
The minister warned that restaurants ignoring hygiene protocols, especially regarding the provision of RO-purified water, face severe repercussions, including potential six-month closures. Pharmacies are similarly under scrutiny to prevent the sale of expired items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- FDA
- Vishwajit Rane
- hygiene
- raids
- restaurants
- pharmacies
- expired products
- health
- safety