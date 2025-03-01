Left Menu

Goa FDA Cracks Down on Hygiene Violations

Goa's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, announced that the FDA will intensify raids on restaurants and pharmacies. Establishments failing hygiene standards or selling expired products are targeted. The FDA is committed to safeguarding consumer health by conducting thorough inspections and sampling. Non-compliant businesses face severe penalties, including closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:20 IST
Goa FDA Cracks Down on Hygiene Violations
Goa Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, declared on Saturday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will enhance inspections at local eateries and pharmacies. The crackdown primarily targets establishments neglecting health standards and those distributing expired goods.

In a press briefing in Margao, Rane highlighted ongoing FDA operations that focus on businesses selling artificially ripened produce. Officials are actively engaged in random sampling to ensure public safety.

The minister warned that restaurants ignoring hygiene protocols, especially regarding the provision of RO-purified water, face severe repercussions, including potential six-month closures. Pharmacies are similarly under scrutiny to prevent the sale of expired items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025