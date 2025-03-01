Goa FDA Cracks Down on Hygiene Violations

Goa's Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, declared on Saturday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will enhance inspections at local eateries and pharmacies. The crackdown primarily targets establishments neglecting health standards and those distributing expired goods.

In a press briefing in Margao, Rane highlighted ongoing FDA operations that focus on businesses selling artificially ripened produce. Officials are actively engaged in random sampling to ensure public safety.

The minister warned that restaurants ignoring hygiene protocols, especially regarding the provision of RO-purified water, face severe repercussions, including potential six-month closures. Pharmacies are similarly under scrutiny to prevent the sale of expired items.

