US Delivers Controversial Anti-Personnel Landmines to Ukraine

In a significant policy decision aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense against escalating Russian military incursions, the United States announced on Wednesday it will provide Kyiv with non-persistent anti-personnel landmines. Spokesperson for the State Department, Matthew Miller, confirmed this strategic move, marking the first provision of such mines to Ukraine.

Miller highlighted the adaptability of U.S. policy in the face of real-world developments, specifically Russian infantry advancements in eastern Ukraine. With the deployment of these battery-powered mines, designed to deactivate within two weeks if unused, the U.S. aims to mitigate the risk posed to civilians, setting them apart from traditional, long-lasting landmines.

However, this decision has not gone unchallenged. Amnesty International condemned the move as reckless, arguing that even non-persistent mines pose undue threats to civilians, contradicting past efforts to eliminate such indiscriminate weapons. The ongoing conflict raises complex ethical considerations, as both anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines continue to harm communities globally, despite international bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)